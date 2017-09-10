Screenshot via @MikeTheiss/Twitter

Update 11:40 a.m.: Miami’s financial center appears to now be flooding as ocean water enters city streets as part of the storm’s surge.





Update, 10:40 a.m.: A construction crane has collapsed in downtown Miami, confirming earlier fears that the city’s several cranes pose dangerous threats to nearby buildings and residents who remain.







According to the Miami New Times, citing the city’s building department director, Maurice Pons, Miami has 20–25 tower construction cranes, whose arms were allowed to remain loose in order to swivel with Irma’s strong winds. While Pons said these cranes are built to withstand winds of 145 mph, the boom of one crane already has fallen, and if winds exceed that speed, more could follow.

City officials said they didn’t have enough time to remove the cranes as Irma approached.

As the Times’ Tim Elfrink wrote earlier this week:

The city’s crane warning is just the most surprising reminder that Hurricane Irma could be an unprecedented test for Miami-Dade County. This is a vastly different city from the one that weathered Andrew in 1992.

If you’re in Miami in a building near one of these cranes, stay away from windows!

Meanwhile, a curious phenomenon is happening in Tampa Bay and elsewhere along the Gulf coast, where water is actually being pulled away from the coastline.

Scientists say that while water surges along Florida’s eastern coastline, it is being drawn away from the state’s southwestern Gulf coastline. This shows how powerful Irma actually is. However, experts warn that this is temporary, and all of that water that has receded eventually will come back in force.



Original story continues here:

Hurricane Irma reached the Florida Keys Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm with incredibly powerful winds, harsh, swirling rains, and an imminent storm surge expected to reach up to 15 feet in some areas along southwestern Florida.





Irma’s winds were recorded at about 130 mph as its eyewall reached the Keys at about 9:10 a.m. The National Weather Service had issued a warning about the extreme winds hours earlier. A second landfall was expected later on Sunday as the hurricane travels slowly up Florida’s southwestern coast, exposing cities like Ft. Meyers, Naples, and Tampa to unprecedented storm damage.







While we definitely don’t recommend doing the following, as it’s extremely dangerous and stupid, this tweet gives an idea of how powerful Irma’s winds were Sunday morning in Key West:





Other shots of the wind and oncoming storm surge showed trees bending and floodwaters accumulating:







At least half a million people already are without power in the state, and some 50,000 people are in shelters. About 6.3 million Floridians were ordered to evacuate from the oncoming storm, which spans the size of Texas and is expected to cause massive destruction as it makes its way north, covering almost the entire state of Florida. Places as far away as Atlanta—more than 800 miles north of where Irma made landfall—are expected to eventually feel its effects.



Those who did not evacuate are now on their own, as emergency responders will not venture out into the harsh winds of what is now a full–blown hurricane in southern Florida.



This story is developing.