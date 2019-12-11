There is no real origin story for Splinter.
Meatball President Criticizes NBA Coaches For Weak Statements On China, Instead Of Answering Direct Question About China
President Trump was asked a direct question Wednesday about the ongoing and escalating conflict between the NBA and the Chinese government, which started with a seven-word tweet of support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Because he is incapable of processing the…
The Washington Times’ legal affairs reporter Alex Swoyer reported in an “EXCLUSIVE” piece Wednesday that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently visited a salon in downtown Washington, D.C.
This morning, Matt Lauer wrote a 1,300-word letter defending himself from an allegation of rape, a document that makes for a phenomenal case study in how a powerful man can turn himself into a victim. The letter follows the release of excerpts from Ronan Farrow’s upcoming book Catch and Kill, in which former NBC News…
Chicago Releases Investigation Showing 16 Police Officers Helped Cover Up the Killing of Laquan McDonald
On Wednesday, the city of Chicago released a watchdog report showing an alleged cover-up following the 2014 police killing of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Waffles make for not only an exceptional breakfast food, but also a positively cozy texture in apparel and linens.…
The Dallas Police Department just came up with a story so farfetched, I am going to stop roasting both Empire and Power for some of the ridiculous shit that happens on both of those soapy-ass shows that I cannot stop watching.
We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.
Donald Trump, in his infinite wisdom, has realized that the Kurds did not help the U.S. invade France in WWII, so they aren’t that good of allies. In WWII, after all, being a good ally meant waiting a couple years before reluctantly entering the war after a direct attack, like we did.
Noah Levine, the influential punk rock Buddhist teacher whose meditation society, Against the Stream, collapsed after he was accused of sexual misconduct, never spoke to me for two stories I wrote about the allegations against him, despite my best efforts to contact him. But he did sit down this summer with Los Angeles…
Rihanna has never shied away from getting political, and her latest interview for the cover story in Vogue was a prime example of her willingness to speak truth to power (even though her interviewer was disturbingly underprepared).
“2018 was the first that a 60-40 portfolio,” the sort of cheap and simple portfolio an average investor like you might have, “outpaced all Ivy [League] endowments in terms of 10-year performance.” All of Harvard’s brilliant investment managers are a mathematically certified waste of space.
On Monday night, professional Hearthstone player and Grandmasters tournament competitor Chung “blitzchung” Ng Wai gave an interview. At the end of his interview, Chung expressed support for the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, reciting a protest slogan and wearing a mask associated with the activists who have taken to…
A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency employee, Henry Kyle Frese, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with allegedly leaking classified information to two journalists in 2018 and 2019. Frese, 30, is facing a maximum of up to 10 years in prison.
After a monumental political battle, California passed AB5, a law that will make it much harder for gig economy companies to classify their workers as “independent contractors.” Now, the same political battle is coming to New York. That means it’s a perfect time to hear from Uber and Lyft drivers, in their own words.
The U.S. War on Drugs has a troubled history riddled with racism, propaganda, and failure as the country remains one of the top markets for illegal drugs. The U.S. crackdown on drugs is, unfortunately, also driving deforestation throughout Central America according to new research.
Sometimes.....the internet just really, like, goes places. So it was today after a series of events led me to type these words: “The Good Place star Jameela Jamil was embroiled in a Twitter controversy over her tweet about George W. Bush.” Yes it sounds like Mad Libs, but this is a news site, it’s all real!
