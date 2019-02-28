Screenshot: ABC News

It’s wonderful to know New York’s finest are keeping the city safe by *checks notes* charging dumbass kids for scrawling hateful playground graffiti.



On Wednesday, the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy after a custodian at P.S. 139 in Queens discovered dozens of anti-Semitic graffiti written on the playground last week.

According to ABC News, swastikas and messages such as “Hail Hitler” and “No Jews Allowed” had been written in chalk outside of the school. The boy was charged with aggravated harassment and released to the custody of his mother. He hasn’t been identified by the police.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted a statement about the arrest, writing, “No matter the face of hate, the NYPD, partnered with the community, has ZERO tolerance.” Shea later clarified this morning that the boy was processed as a juvenile, not an adult.

In an interview with WNYC public radio last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the uptick in hate crimes, particularly those anti-Semitic in nature, saying the country’s leaders have to “show that it’s unacceptable.”

“We do that every day in New York City,” de Blasio said. “We prosecute hate crimes. We create consequences for those who propagate such crimes. That has to become the national reality.”

But de Blasio likely didn’t exactly have ‘prosecuting a preteen’ in mind, and members of the community used Shea’s post to voice their dismay at NYPD’s actions.

Another fine job by the NYPD. Take it in, folks—this is what justice served feels like.