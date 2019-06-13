Photo: Chris Jackson (AP)

After mocking an innocuous typo from CNN anchor Chris Cuomo last night, President Donald Trump kicked off his Thursday with a bizarre Twitter thread that featured a massive screw-up of his own.

Folks, the president of the United States took a very important meeting with a member of underwater royalty:



Screenshot: @RealDonaldTrump (Twitter)

Trump’s “Prince of Whales” tweet (which he deleted and corrected shortly thereafter) was an attempt by the president to double down and simultaneously cover his ass after he’d boasted to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’d gladly accept opposition research on a political rival given to him from a foreign government, and would see no need to report such interference to the FBI.



Just hours earlier, Trump had mocked the social media account for Cuomo’s show for tweeting “if” instead of “is” in a tweet about the president’s threat not to leave office in 2020. But because Trump’s brain has the computational power of a Speak & Spell, the president didn’t actually link to Cuomo’s typo itself, but instead quoted a different tweet from Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera making fun of HBO’s Bill Maher.



Advertisement

Confused? Join the club.

Of course, aquatic nobility and dueling typos aren’t nearly as disturbing as the fact that the president has once again openly invited another country to mess around in the America’s elections. But, c’mon—Prince of Whales? It’s funny!

