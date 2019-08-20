Photo: Getty

The Trump family is never more deranged than when it tries to mimic the human emotions that non-sociopaths display every day. Case in point: these tweets from Papa Trump about some of his favorite sickos.



Look at the state of this:

First of all, what is Ivanka wearing? Secondly, who in the world says, “I can’t believe they’re not working (few work harder)!” What? Is he saying that they should be working? That he demands so much of their time that it’s wild to him to see them devoting one second to something other than him? Also who talks this way about their kid? Every direction you turn in this you get darkness.

But he didn’t talk about how hot Ivanka is so I suppose that’s a plus.