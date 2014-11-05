Tuesday’s vote was a mostly a disaster for Democrats, sweeping a wave of conservative Republicans into office. But it’s not all bad for liberal voters.

Here are five things Democrats — and young people who swing liberal on these issues — can cheer about:

1. Abortion rights remain intact in Colorado and North Dakota

Voters in both states struck down "personhood" initiatives that would have defined a fetus as a person, which could have restricted access to abortion and even certain types of birth control.

2. You can smoke pot in Oregon and Washington, D.C.

Marijuana lovers may now smoke weed recreationally in peace in Oregon and Washington, D.C. A similar measure in Alaska also has a good shot at passing, but it's too early to tell as of Tuesday night.

3. Gun control advances in Washington

Less than two weeks after a high school shooting in the state, Washington voters approved a ballot initiative to expand background checks on gun sales and transfers. The initiative will close what some have dubbed the "gun show loophole," because the background checks will be mandatory even for guns sold at shows and online.

4. Minimum wage rises in four states

Workers in Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Alaska all appear set to earn more. While it's too early to call a couple of the states for sure, results so far suggest that both Republican and Democratic voters support a higher minimum wage.

5. Florida pours billions into conservation efforts

Voters in the Sunshine State passed a measure that will dedicate billions of dollars to the environment over the next two decades. Money from a real estate tax will fund Florida Forever, which purchases land for conservation.

Emily DeRuy is a Washington, D.C.-based associate editor, covering education, reproductive rights, and inequality. A San Francisco native, she enjoys Giants baseball and misses Philz terribly.