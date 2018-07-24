A year ago today, my brilliant predecessor, Dodai Stewart, announced our little blog’s existence with a rhetorical question that also served as a philosophical one: “What the Hell Is Splinter?” The question could just as easily have been: How (and why) the hell do you start a new website in 2017?
If any part of your job involves spending time on the internet, then this year has felt like it’s lasted an eternity, not in the least because Donald Trump is still president. He has helped usher in an incomparably terrible time to be alive, online or otherwise; it’s impossible to effectively (or sufficiently) articulate the unyielding sense of dread that comes with experiencing the greatest moral crisis of a generation.
In the year we’ve spent trying to figure out what the hell Splinter is (and what the hell Splinter should be), a lot about the site has changed—we think for the better. What started as a mandated rebranding of Fusion’s digital presence by the bloodless corporation that owns us became a transformation driven by smart, capable people following their passions and voices to confront the crisis currently facing this country aggressively and head-on.
This has occasionally led people (when they bother to get our name right—it’s just Splinter!) to describe us as a “politics” or a “news” site. This isn’t exactly wrong, but it’s not totally accurate either. Yes, we cover the day’s biggest national political news, but it’s our goal to do so in the tradition of all the sites here at Gizmodo Media Group: from as purely transparent and adversarial (and rude and weird) an approach as possible. That has meant being unabashed in what we believe (and don’t): That the most humane and just path forward is a boldly progressive one. No compromises, no settling.
We consider anyone standing in the way of beneficial material change for everyone to be an adversary—so, the obvious villains (millionaires, conservatives, the Trump administration), but also mealy-mouthed moderates, #resistance grifters, and publications providing cover for injustice by shrouding it in the false pretenses of “objectivity” and “civility.”
Another way to think about Splinter’s mission was very neatly delineated by our former colleague Emma Roller in her goodbye post:
We need news outlets that are unafraid to call bullshit now more than ever. We need news outlets that aren’t afraid to call lies lies, or to treat this administration’s manifold grifters with the scorn they so rightfully deserve, or to call torture what it is.
Each subsequent blog we publish seeks to answer Dodai’s original question, both for ourselves and for readers. In the spirit of finding answers, we’ve put together 69 posts, in no particular order, that we think came to define what Splinter “is” in our first year. Here’s to another.
How to Not Die in America
How People Die in America
Every Member of Congress Who Took Money From the NRA and Tweeted ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ to Las Vegas
This Is Just the Beginning
Kirstjen Nielsen Is So Fucking Full of Shit
Predatory Capitalism Stole Your Data
Home Depot Employees Are Hot, Thirsty, Harassed, and Poor
The Only Honest Right Wing Pundit Is a Violent One
Sex? Or the City?
America’s Paranoid Heart Is the NRA Convention
Charlottesville Was a Preview of the Future of the Republican Party
How 👏 Come 👏 Nobody 👏 Wanna 👏 Fuck 👏 DC 👏 Conservatives?👏
This Is How We Win
Local Peacocks Dismantle Capitalism
The Teacher Who Taught His Students to Challenge the NRA on the Day They Lost 17 of Their Own
BAN ICE
Here’s Stephen Miller’s Cell Phone Number, If You Need It
The Last Great Warriors of the Navajo Nation
Dead Women Are More Than Just Warning Signs
How EMILY’s List Lost Its Way
It All Matters
We Harpies Want More
In Academia, Professors Coming On to You Is on the Syllabus
Housing Is the Key to Unlocking Andrew Cuomo’s Political Ego
Fuck Decorum
Walking the Floor of the Great Minnesota Activist Factory
We Don’t Have to Settle
How Tall Is Jeff Sessions???
D.C.’s Biggest Homeless Shelter Is About to Close. Will Amazon Take Its Place?
Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) Says Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) Would Support Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) for Governor
The Best Prison Journalism Is Straight Out of San Quentin
Pregnant, Uninsured, and Adrift
Hillary Clinton Will Never Understand What Happened
Government Healthcare Is Saving My Mum’s Life
How the Battle For Mississippi Went South
‘Unfuckable’ Women Don’t Go on Killing Sprees
This Was Always Going to Hurt
‘I Didn’t Want to Be One of Those People. I Was. I Am.’
How West Virginia Lost the Workers’ Revolution
Mister Police Aubrey O’Day Gave Us All the Clues
Here Are Some Nuclear Takes from Bryan Goldberg, the Self-Satisfied Shitlord Who Now Owns Gawker.com
Leon Wieseltier Was Always Hiding in Plain Sight
After Charlottesville, Pick a Side
Here Are the Secret Documents About the Surveillance of Ex-Trump Adviser Carter Page
Bitch McConnell
Rex In Peace
Obama Sucks as a Post-President
Remember Who Michael Wolff Is
Great Stuff On Cheddar Today
Here’s a Demented Video of Bill de Blasio Watching Rats Getting Gassed to Death
Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck
If You Truly Care About Speech, You Will Invite Me to Your Office to Personally Call You a Dipshit
Politico Playbook Can Fuck Right Off
I Infiltrated the White House Easter Egg Roll and All I Got Was Played
This Has Been an Extremely Fucked Up Year for Eagles OK?
Alamo Drafthouse’s Long History of Minimizing Sexual Assault and Harassment
I’m Everything This Administration Hates
The Forgotten History of America’s Radical Asian Activists
Time To Make Life Hard For The Rich
Horse Twitter Comes for Roy Moore
WaPo Staffers Fighting for Better Wages Told to Sit Down, Shut Up, and Be Grateful for Jeff Bezos
Let’s Help Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Find the Perfect Home in Washington, D.C.
We Asked ICE About the Prank Calls to Their Anti-Immigrant Hotline and They Kind of Lost Their Shit
Arianna Huffington Is the Biggest Scammer Alive
Everyone in Washington Is Having a Lovely Time
The Truth About MS-13
The Market Can’t Solve a Massacre
The CIA Says Mike Pompeo Didn’t Fight in the Gulf War
Haim Saban Is Bad For Democracy
