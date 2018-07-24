Illustration: Jim Cooke (GMG)

A year ago today, my brilliant predecessor, Dodai Stewart, announced our little blog’s existence with a rhetorical question that also served as a philosophical one: “What the Hell Is Splinter?” The question could just as easily have been: How (and why) the hell do you start a new website in 2017?

If any part of your job involves spending time on the internet, then this year has felt like it’s lasted an eternity, not in the least because Donald Trump is still president. He has helped usher in an incomparably terrible time to be alive, online or otherwise; it’s impossible to effectively (or sufficiently) articulate the unyielding sense of dread that comes with experiencing the greatest moral crisis of a generation.

In the year we’ve spent trying to figure out what the hell Splinter is (and what the hell Splinter should be), a lot about the site has changed—we think for the better. What started as a mandated rebranding of Fusion’s digital presence by the bloodless corporation that owns us became a transformation driven by smart, capable people following their passions and voices to confront the crisis currently facing this country aggressively and head-on.

This has occasionally led people (when they bother to get our name right—it’s just Splinter!) to describe us as a “politics” or a “news” site. This isn’t exactly wrong, but it’s not totally accurate either. Yes, we cover the day’s biggest national political news, but it’s our goal to do so in the tradition of all the sites here at Gizmodo Media Group: from as purely transparent and adversarial (and rude and weird) an approach as possible. That has meant being unabashed in what we believe (and don’t): That the most humane and just path forward is a boldly progressive one. No compromises, no settling.

We consider anyone standing in the way of beneficial material change for everyone to be an adversary—so, the obvious villains (millionaires, conservatives, the Trump administration), but also mealy-mouthed moderates, #resistance grifters, and publications providing cover for injustice by shrouding it in the false pretenses of “objectivity” and “civility.”

Another way to think about Splinter’s mission was very neatly delineated by our former colleague Emma Roller in her goodbye post:

We need news outlets that are unafraid to call bullshit now more than ever. We need news outlets that aren’t afraid to call lies lies, or to treat this administration’s manifold grifters with the scorn they so rightfully deserve, or to call torture what it is.

Each subsequent blog we publish seeks to answer Dodai’s original question, both for ourselves and for readers. In the spirit of finding answers, we’ve put together 69 posts, in no particular order, that we think came to define what Splinter “is” in our first year. Here’s to another.

How to Not Die in America

How People Die in America

Every Member of Congress Who Took Money From the NRA and Tweeted ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ to Las Vegas

This Is Just the Beginning

Kirstjen Nielsen Is So Fucking Full of Shit

Predatory Capitalism Stole Your Data

Home Depot Employees Are Hot, Thirsty, Harassed, and Poor

The Only Honest Right Wing Pundit Is a Violent One

Sex? Or the City?

America’s Paranoid Heart Is the NRA Convention

Charlottesville Was a Preview of the Future of the Republican Party

How 👏 Come 👏 Nobody 👏 Wanna 👏 Fuck 👏 DC 👏 Conservatives?👏

This Is How We Win

Local Peacocks Dismantle Capitalism

The Teacher Who Taught His Students to Challenge the NRA on the Day They Lost 17 of Their Own

BAN ICE

Here’s Stephen Miller’s Cell Phone Number, If You Need It

The Last Great Warriors of the Navajo Nation

Dead Women Are More Than Just Warning Signs

How EMILY’s List Lost Its Way

It All Matters

We Harpies Want More

In Academia, Professors Coming On to You Is on the Syllabus

Housing Is the Key to Unlocking Andrew Cuomo’s Political Ego

Fuck Decorum

Walking the Floor of the Great Minnesota Activist Factory

We Don’t Have to Settle

How Tall Is Jeff Sessions???

D.C.’s Biggest Homeless Shelter Is About to Close. Will Amazon Take Its Place? 

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) Says Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) Would Support Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) for Governor

The Best Prison Journalism Is Straight Out of San Quentin

Pregnant, Uninsured, and Adrift

Hillary Clinton Will Never Understand What Happened

Government Healthcare Is Saving My Mum’s Life

How the Battle For Mississippi Went South

‘Unfuckable’ Women Don’t Go on Killing Sprees

This Was Always Going to Hurt

‘I Didn’t Want to Be One of Those People. I Was. I Am.’

How West Virginia Lost the Workers’ Revolution

Mister Police Aubrey O’Day Gave Us All the Clues

Here Are Some Nuclear Takes from Bryan Goldberg, the Self-Satisfied Shitlord Who Now Owns Gawker.com

Leon Wieseltier Was Always Hiding in Plain Sight

After Charlottesville, Pick a Side

Here Are the Secret Documents About the Surveillance of Ex-Trump Adviser Carter Page

Bitch McConnell

Rex In Peace

Obama Sucks as a Post-President

Remember Who Michael Wolff Is

Great Stuff On Cheddar Today

Here’s a Demented Video of Bill de Blasio Watching Rats Getting Gassed to Death

Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck

If You Truly Care About Speech, You Will Invite Me to Your Office to Personally Call You a Dipshit

Politico Playbook Can Fuck Right Off

I Infiltrated the White House Easter Egg Roll and All I Got Was Played

This Has Been an Extremely Fucked Up Year for Eagles OK?

Alamo Drafthouse’s Long History of Minimizing Sexual Assault and Harassment

I’m Everything This Administration Hates

The Forgotten History of America’s Radical Asian Activists

Time To Make Life Hard For The Rich

Horse Twitter Comes for Roy Moore

WaPo Staffers Fighting for Better Wages Told to Sit Down, Shut Up, and Be Grateful for Jeff Bezos

Let’s Help Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Find the Perfect Home in Washington, D.C.

We Asked ICE About the Prank Calls to Their Anti-Immigrant Hotline and They Kind of Lost Their Shit

Arianna Huffington Is the Biggest Scammer Alive

Everyone in Washington Is Having a Lovely Time

The Truth About MS-13

The Market Can’t Solve a Massacre

The CIA Says Mike Pompeo Didn’t Fight in the Gulf War

Haim Saban Is Bad For Democracy

BONUS: Univision Is A Fucking Mess