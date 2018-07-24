Illustration: Jim Cooke (GMG)

A year ago today, my brilliant predecessor, Dodai Stewart, announced our little blog’s existence with a rhetorical question that also served as a philosophical one: “What the Hell Is Splinter?” The question could just as easily have been: How (and why) the hell do you start a new website in 2017?



If any part of your job involves spending time on the internet, then this year has felt like it’s lasted an eternity, not in the least because Donald Trump is still president. He has helped usher in an incomparably terrible time to be alive, online or otherwise; it’s impossible to effectively (or sufficiently) articulate the unyielding sense of dread that comes with experiencing the greatest moral crisis of a generation.

In the year we’ve spent trying to figure out what the hell Splinter is (and what the hell Splinter should be), a lot about the site has changed—we think for the better. What started as a mandated rebranding of Fusion’s digital presence by the bloodless corporation that owns us became a transformation driven by smart, capable people following their passions and voices to confront the crisis currently facing this country aggressively and head-on.

This has occasionally led people (when they bother to get our name right—it’s just Splinter!) to describe us as a “politics” or a “news” site. This isn’t exactly wrong, but it’s not totally accurate either. Yes, we cover the day’s biggest national political news, but it’s our goal to do so in the tradition of all the sites here at Gizmodo Media Group: from as purely transparent and adversarial (and rude and weird) an approach as possible. That has meant being unabashed in what we believe (and don’t): That the most humane and just path forward is a boldly progressive one. No compromises, no settling.

We consider anyone standing in the way of beneficial material change for everyone to be an adversary—so, the obvious villains (millionaires, conservatives, the Trump administration), but also mealy-mouthed moderates, #resistance grifters, and publications providing cover for injustice by shrouding it in the false pretenses of “objectivity” and “civility.”

Advertisement

Another way to think about Splinter’s mission was very neatly delineated by our former colleague Emma Roller in her goodbye post:

We need news outlets that are unafraid to call bullshit now more than ever. We need news outlets that aren’t afraid to call lies lies, or to treat this administration’s manifold grifters with the scorn they so rightfully deserve, or to call torture what it is.

Each subsequent blog we publish seeks to answer Dodai’s original question, both for ourselves and for readers. In the spirit of finding answers, we’ve put together 69 posts, in no particular order, that we think came to define what Splinter “is” in our first year. Here’s to another.

Advertisement

How to Not Die in America On the second Tuesday in June, I start to feel fluish. If this is 2016 and I’m still a freelance… Read more Read

Advertisement

How People Die in America Last week I published a long story about my near-fatal bacterial infection six months ago, and the… Read more Read

Advertisement

This Is Just the Beginning Do you think that being asked to leave a restaurant, or having your meal interrupted, or being… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Peacocks Dismantle Capitalism You might think of peacocks as flashy or extravagant birds, but you would be mistaken, when it… Read more Read

Advertisement

BAN ICE Welcome to Ban Week, in which Splinter writers will build a case for burning it all down. Read more Read

Advertisement

Dead Women Are More Than Just Warning Signs The man who killed at least 26 people and injured 20 more on Sunday at a small church in Sutherland … Read more Read

Advertisement

It All Matters Today is my last day at Splinter news dot com, but this isn’t about me. It’s about the dire… Read more Read

Advertisement

We Harpies Want More The Harvey Weinstein stories opened the floodgates in early October, but the fervor with which… Read more Read

Advertisement

Fuck Decorum On Tuesday, five members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus protested the Trump administration’s… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Tall Is Jeff Sessions??? We all know Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III is a racist son of a bitch who has… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pregnant, Uninsured, and Adrift No one told Catherine Emery what labor would feel like. Just past her 24th birthday and about as… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bitch McConnell Look at this smug fucking asshole, relishing this morning’s horrific Supreme Court decisions. Read more Read

Advertisement

Rex In Peace Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and is nominating CIA director Mike Pompeo… Read more Read

Advertisement

Remember Who Michael Wolff Is A March Madness-style bracket to find the most loathed man in media might include Rupert Murdoch… Read more Read

Great Stuff On Cheddar Today The most pressing moral question of the day comes to us from Cheddar, the video streaming news… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Horse Twitter Comes for Roy Moore Roy Moore, a bigot and alleged serial predator, rode a horse to the polls on Tuesday to cast his… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Truth About MS-13 President Donald Trump loves to repeat the phrase “strong borders, no crime.” This type of thinking … Read more Read

Advertisement