As of this past weekend, cat conventions are officially a thing. The Los Angeles Times reports that Downtown LA's The REEF played host to the first annual CatConLA, where an estimated 10,000 attendees spent Saturday and Sunday hitting up cat-themed panels, meeting Internet-famous cats, and hazzing cheezburgers like they never could haz before. Check out photos from the event below. (And for more cat photos, check out this photo of a cat that's allegedly the oldest photo of a cat ever.)

1. Karen and Cheryl, who wore their finest Grumpy Cat and non-Grumpy Cat print apparel to the convention.

2. Actor and apparent ally to meta-human/cat hybrids everywhere Seth Green.

https://instagram.com/p/3mpzklg2Qe/?taken-by=sethgreen

3. Anyone who witnessed this feline couture IRL.

4. Mayim Bialik, because she got to meet Lil Bub.

5. And Lil Bub, because he got to meet Mayim Bialik tbh.

6. This person, who finally achieved their lifelong dream of owning an Internet cat-themed step and repeat.

7. "30 Rock" star Jack McBrayer, who had the honor of standing mere inches away from Noted Internet Cat™ Pudge.

8. This kid in a onesie, who's somehow not terrified of giant cats with human fingers.

9. AND THE ENTIRE WORLD BECAUSE CATCON IS A THING THAT EXISTS.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

