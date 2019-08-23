Two of Trump’s top African American supporters told Yahoo News they’re upset with rapper A$AP Rocky and his team of managers and lawyers for apparently snubbing them, uhh, I mean, snubbing Trump, after the rapper was released from Swedish jail earlier this month.

Rocky was detained in Sweden for nearly a month after he and two of his associates were involved in a street fight on June 30. Deemed a flight risk, the Swedish court ruled that Rocky and the others were to be detained through the case’s investigation. On Aug. 2, his trial ended, and Rocky and the others were released and allowed to fly back home. On Aug. 14, a panel of Swedish judges found Rocky guilty of assault, but didn’t require him to serve prison time.

The story about Rocky’s release is actually pretty interesting, involving two Trump advocates, Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier, a high-profile “fixer,” Jared Kushner, President Trump, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, and Rocky’s team. There’s drama, there’s rage, there’s betrayal—a story ripe for the silver screen.



However, the most “LOL are u fuckin srs mate” part of the saga involves the bumbling presumption by Scott and Lanier, who, without any signal from the White House that such a negotiation was necessary, asked Rocky’s team that the rapper thank Trump for his lobbying efforts. From Yahoo News:

Scott and Lanier claimed they made clear to [Rocky’s manager John] Ehmann that they had one requirement. “The White House didn’t ask for anything. There were no conditions attached, but my condition and Kareem’s condition was that all I’m asking for you guys to do is say thank you,” Scott recalled telling Rocky’s manager. According to Scott, Ehmann responded, “If a serial killer gets Rocky out of jail, I would have no problem saying thank you to the serial killer.” Ehmann did not respond to multiple requests for comment, including specific questions about whether he made comments that were attributed to him by Scott and Lanier. Four other representatives for the rapper also did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

However, no apology has followed. Lanier and Scott told Yahoo they began hounding Rocky for that promised gratitude hours after his release, but they’ve been ghosted—Lanier said Rocky’s manager stopped returned their texts. Who could have seen it coming! From the site again, emphasis mine:

Lanier and Scott said they began reaching out to Rocky’s team within hours of the rapper’s release. They were expecting a thank-you. “We don’t get a call. We don’t get a call at all,” Scott said. When they got Ehmann on the phone, Scott said the rapper’s manager “started making all these excuses” about Rocky needing time to travel and “rest.” Scott said he told Ehmann, “I hope you guys aren’t going back on what you said you were going to do.” [...] According to Lanier, Ehmann promised to put a Kushner-Rocky call together within “48 hours.” But then Lanier said Ehmann stopped “returning our text messages.” The two men kept pressing Rocky’s team. [...] “All he had to do was do a two-minute call to say thank you,” said Scott. “Rocky hasn’t even called us and said, ‘Hey, man, thank you guys. I appreciate it,’ in private. Just in private.”

Talk about thirsty!! Honestly, it’s kind of entertaining reading about how infuriated these men are after getting snubbed by Rocky’s team, when clearly they expected to be roundly, internationally praised. As the site reported (emphasis mine again):

But by this point, it seems tension had built up between the rapper’s associates and the Trump allies. Scott and Lanier believed Damien Granderson, an attorney working for Rocky, was too “nonchalant” about the news that Trump was lobbying on the rapper’s behalf. Lanier said he “snapped” at Granderson and cursed him out. “I was like, man, you ungrateful motherf***ers, you. I can’t believe you. ... We didn’t ask you guys for nothing other than for you guys to be grateful,” Lanier said he told him. “We just want you guys to be appreciative and say thank you.”

