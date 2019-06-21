Photo: Evan Vucci/AP, Susan Walsh/AP, Screenshot: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time at the White House winds down, some reporters can’t wait to party with the soon-to-be former press secretary. CNN’s Jim Acosta, however, already has a weird party anecdote to share.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday to promote his new book (The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America), Acosta recalled to Kimmel how, after all the drama of having his White House press credentials revoked, and the legal showdown that followed, Sanders wanted to play nice.

According to Acosta, after getting his White House press pass back under judge’s orders, Sanders, with the help of then-White House deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, corralled Acosta into singing the “12 Days of Christmas” at a White House Christmas party.

On the karaoke machine? A cappella? No clue, but Acosta sang along anyway.

“I got to about five golden rings and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m out of here,’” Acosta said.

“Just the three of you, they wanted to sing it?” Kimmel asked. “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard, by the way.”

“I didn’t know if it was deck the halls, or deck the correspondent,” Acosta said.

Acosta went on to recall one morning when the very-former-press secretary Sean Spicer yelled at him through the phone, calling him a slur and using the “F-word” so loudly that his 10 year old son overheard.

On to the next one, I suppose.