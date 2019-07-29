Photo: AP

Here’s a pair of undeniable facts about about Donald Trump: He’s an old man, and he’s hopelessly addicted to Twitter—two things that, when combined, lead to the following pathetic anecdote about how the president of the United States “engages” with his “followers” on “social media.”



This, from Politico’s Monday morning deep dive on Trump’s decidedly luddite streak:



The president has even been known to sends printouts of tweets he likes. After he liked one [Rep. Matt] Gaetz tweet, he had it printed by a staffer and signed it and requested that it be sent to Gaetz’s congressional office, where the now-framed tweet hangs. Referencing Trump’s life as a hotelier, Gaetz said, “This is the proverbial Trump gift basket waiting for you in your suite or sent to you.”

What better way to show that you’re a hip, with-it dude than to print out someone else’s tweet, sign it, and send it to them as a present? Imagine being the poor White House intern (or, in my deranged fantasy scenario, Vice President Mike Pence himself) who is ordered to take this ephemeral thing from the internet and put it on a slice of dead tree all so the president can put his ridiculously oversized signature on it and pat himself on the back for being an influencer.



Truly, this is a man who understands the power of the internet.

