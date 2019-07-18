A federal judge has ordered Jeffrey Epstein remain in jail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges, denying his request for bail on Thursday by stating that prosecutors have “established danger to others and to the community.” Epstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
