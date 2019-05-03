Bright and early Thursday morning, before the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing made incredibly short by Attorney General William Barr not showing up, Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen brought in a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and remarked, “He’s here!”

Yes, in this deeply corny joke, Barr was the no-show chicken, and Cohen proceeded to munch on it. That apparently didn’t sit well with Diamond & Silk, the Trump-supporting YouTube stars, who appears on Fox & Friends on Friday to call the joke “racially insensitive.”

“So, this guy, Congressman Cohen, actually ate fried chicken and held a chicken to mock William Barr, who spent countless hours the day before answering the questions that they say they were incapable of answering. Is he a chicken, in your mind, Diamond and Silk?” host Brian Kilmeade asked the pair.

“Well you know, he’s racially insensitive, is what I think. Just, can you imagine, if that was a Republican, doing that to a Democrat? Just think about that for a moment,” Diamond responded, with Silk voicing her agreement.

Advertisement

I mean absolutely, if that Democrat was black, this would be completely racist! Mocking any black politician with fried chicken would be extremely racist! Cohen, however, is white, as is Barr. A white man mocking another white man without disparaging anyone else in his little corny display is just another Thursday. Now, Fox News bringing on two black female political commentators to weigh in on a white man eating fried chicken? Yeah, that seems kinda racist.

As a women of color, I’m inclined to let other people of color be the experts on what they experience to be racist, but uhh............ I hope Diamond and Silk warmed up before making that leap.