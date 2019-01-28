Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

Internet juggernaut BuzzFeed is in the midst of a slow-moving implosion, with dozens of longtime staffers and celebrated writers having been let go over the past several days. It’s a brutal sweep of layoffs for a company that brought in $300 million in revenue last year, and despite the puppy dog lip service paid by company CEO Jonah Peretti, things seem decidedly unwell in Buzztopia.



But this is BuzzFeed! A company that defined itself by a policy of “no haters.” So how, pray tell, does one express dissatisfaction with a company that literally helped define the internet as a source for cat videos and arguments about dress colors? With a quiz, of course.

“Do You Still Have A Job At BuzzFeed?” by community contributor Jason Sweeten is a masterclass in brutal efficiency. Each of the quiz’s innocuous questions are followed by four possible answers—three equally mundane, and a fourth dripping with anguish and venom.



Screenshot: BuzzFeed

LOL.

Screenshot: BuzzFeed

Advertisement

WIN.

Screenshot: BuzzFeed

[trending upward arrow thingy]

As BuzzFeed notes on Sweeten’s byline: “This post has not been vetted or endorsed by BuzzFeed’s editorial staff. BuzzFeed Community is a place where anyone create a post.”

Advertisement

It’s hard to say how long the quiz will remain live on the site, so if you’re so inclined, head on over and see if you—yes, you—still have a job at BuzzFeed, while you still can.