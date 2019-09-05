Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In between her busy schedule of not giving press briefings, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham managed to find time to slam CNN for a hurricane map mix-up.

On Thursday, Grisham tweeted to point out CNN’s failure to correctly label the state of Alabama on a map during new coverage of Hurricane Dorian, instead writing that the state was Mississippi, which the network maintains they fixed almost immediately.

“Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?” Grisham tweeted.

As they say, people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, especially if they work for an idiot who regularly misspeaks, and most recently, could not stop insisting that Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama, just as his hilariously doctored map said it was.



CNN responded to Grisham while taking a swipe at the administration:

Interestingly, according to Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz, the incorrect graphic appeared on CNN on Friday during the network’s 5:00 a.m. ET hour, days before Trump’s showed off his embarrassing Sharpie-d projection of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Grisham might not be as high profile a spokeswoman as Sarah Huckabee Sanders was, but she’s giving her a run for her money in the truth-telling department.