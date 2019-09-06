Photo: Meg Kinnard (AP)

On Thursday, the New York Daily News published a headline that really encapsulated how ridiculous a Joe Biden presidential campaign really is.



The headline is about a fundraiser that the former vice president attended on Thursday in Manhattan that was co-hosted by Andrew Goldman, the cofounder of a natural gas company who Biden claims he didn’t know was a fossil fuel executive! Our pals at Earther did a great interview with Isaac Larkin, the PhD student who asked Biden about the fundraiser at Wednesday’s town hall. Highly recommend reading the interview and/or just enjoying this headline to start your Friday off right.