New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has a new job: candidate for president. And as part of his big entrance to national politics, someone somewhere decided the towering 6'5" mayor should get some new clothes.



De Blasio was photographed in his sick new fit this morning in Iowa, a state known for its early presidential primary, not its street style.

Right now, I have only one question. Bill de Blasio: WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOSE? To help me find an answer and to also evaluate the mayor’s new look, I reached out to Lawrence Schlossman, the brand director at Grailed, for his take on the mayor’s style evolution.

“De Blasio’s got so many PR problems to worry about, I’m not surprised to see him at least nip one potential pain point in the bud by streamlining his campaign fit,” Schlossman told Splinter. “It’s modern and sleek, I’ll give him that. Most notably, the dark, slim jeans scream East Coast elite. With that said, to the discerning fashion fan such as myself, he still looks like he’s about to try and sell me a cellphone case at a mall kiosk.”

Not content to get only one brutal own out of Schlossman, I asked about the shoes in particular, these bad boys:

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty)

“They’re Cole Haan,” Schlossman texted me. “They suck lmao. It’s their lunar sneaker shoes... shoe upper on a lunar sole. From when they were a Nike property? Maybe they still are, idk tbh.” (For what it’s worth, Nike sold Cole Haan to Apax Partners in 2012.)

Damn. I gotta say, I agree with him. The shoes do suck.

Then I sent Schlossman this pic of de Blasio’s old casual look, which he was photographed wearing at the NYC Pride Parade, because he said, “I have no idea what he used to wear but I assume it was your typical political garbage, ill fitting, non-offensive, etc.” Schlossman was correct. Here de Blasio is in 2015:

Photo: Yana Paskova (Getty)

“BIG yikes,” he replied.

Here he was at Pride in 2016:

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty)

“That’s just unacceptable,” Schlossman told me. I asked him for his final thoughts on the new de Blasio.

“A for effort,” he said. “Fit would be a 6 but the shoes make it a 4.” There you have it, folks. De Blasio’s new look—only slightly better than his poll numbers.