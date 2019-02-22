Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP

New York Sen. Kirsten Gilibrand, clearly not a Splinter reader, has not taken our advice to not run her presidential campaign in the pockets of fat cats. Instead, according to CNBC, a Pfizer senior executive is hosting an upcoming campaign fundraiser of hers.

The March 31 fundraiser will take place at the home of Pfizer executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer Sally Susman, people with direct knowledge have told CNBC. Ticket pricers are said to run from $1,000 to $2,700. Gillibrand spokeswoman Meredith Kelly reportedly didn’t return CNBC’s request for comment.

Susman has previously also supported Gillibrand’s Senate campaigns, but has apparently been telling friends she’s likely to support the senator’s presidential run. “Sally Susman is major Democratic fundraiser,” a New York donor familiar with the fundraiser told CNBC. “Having her in your corner is a good get, and, at the end of the day, Kirsten’s got to show that she has real support in New York.”

“Real support in New York,” as in, money from New York corporations and banks and etc. Got it!

Both Susman’s support and Gillibrand’s previous earnest inquiries to Wall Street executives to see who might bankroll her campaign stand in stark contrast to the way that she and other 2020 Democrats are trying to position themselves as backed by the grassroots. Gillibrand appears to have made a similar effort during her latest Senate run, though... not so much. From CNBC:

Throughout Gillibrand’s last run for Senate, 32 percent of her donations came from voters who wrote checks for less than $200, data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics show. She raised just over 59 percent through larger contributions. Employees at Pfizer gave a total $75,345 to Gillibrand’s campaign last year, and the company PAC gave $5,000.

Despite her earnestness to appear progressive, Gillibrand can’t seem to break those everlasting bonds built by money and New York politics. Gillibrand even tweeted last month while bragging about her campaign snagging small donations from all 50 states, “This campaign is going to be run for and by people, not corporate PACs.”

It’s a pretty statement, sure, but the tweet mentioned nothing about donors who spend millions on PACs and presidential candidates. Joke’s on us.