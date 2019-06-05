Get in bitches, we’re going to go get tried—I mean, shopping—at the Hague!

Ivanka Trump was very excited to be leaving the UK for, LOL, the goddamn Hague on Wednesday, tweeting and Instagramming with unironic enthusiasm for her family’s arrival.

Toot toot, ahhhh, beep beep!

On my way to the Hague!

Feeling cute, might get tried for crimes later!

Back home, congressional Democrats are still making up their minds over whether to impeach Ivanka’s father for crimes he may have actually committed.

She’s either immensely dumb or ostensibly witty, though history tells me I can’t be too sure about the latter.