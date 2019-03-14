Photo: AP

The Associated Press reports that a witness says “many” people have been killed in an active shooter situation at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Numbers of fatalities or injuries have not been confirmed by police.



From AP:

Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror. He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: “I saw dead people everywhere.”

Shots have also been reported at a second location, and an explosive device was reported in a crashed car.

Advertisement

The Guardian says there were reports of at 20 shots fired inside a mosque and the nearby Hagley Park in central Christchurch.

From The Guardian:

Eleanor Ainge Roy, our reporter on the ground in Christchurch, says that armed officers are entering Deyell Crescent, south of the Botanic Gardens and Al Noor Mosque, where the shootings took place. She reports the whole street has been evacuated and the street is being guarded by armed offices.

Advertisement

There are also reports of a crashed Subaru and fears that it may have explosives inside.

“You’re not safe here, there’s a bomb in that car,” a senior police officer told Guardian reporter Roy. Police and reporters have been moved back from the area.

The Bangladesh cricket team was apparently inside the mosque at the time of the shooting.



Advertisement

This event took place on the same day as students staged school walks outs and protests against climate change across the country. Those protests in Christchurch have been evacuated, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement

Schools in central Christchurch are also on lockdown, according to New Zealand police.



This story is developing, and will be updated as more details become available.