Photo: Getty

Hello fellow teens—are you down with the hella new trend that is e-vaping? Because I’m here to say: Put down that Jewel!



That message comes from Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, promoting a new site to help teens kick the habit. That’s all well and good, but the tweet is unfortunately misinformed. Sadly for us all, vaping IS fleek and it is fire (but not in the literal sense) and ripping fat clouds is dope as hell.

But could this troll be so deeply uncool that it forces teens to put down that sweet, sweet vapor? Or should we get still more creative in our efforts to keep vapes out of teens’ hands? Don’t look at me, man.

