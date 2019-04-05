Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

President Donald Trump, a man who admitted on tape to sexually assaulting women, insisted on Friday that he was well-suited to mock former Vice President Joe Biden after multiple women came forward saying Biden’s behavior left them feeling uncomfortable.



Asked during a press conference what “exactly is offensive about Joe Biden’s behavior, and are you the right messenger for that,” Trump responded that he was a “very good messenger.”

“He’s going through a situation,” Trump said. “Let’s see what happens.”

In addition to bragging that he was so rich he could simply “grab [women] by the pussy,” Trump has been accused multiple times of rape and sexual assault (accusations he has denied). Nevertheless, he continued, appearing to making light of the bizarre anti-Biden video he shared on Thursday.

“People got a kick, you gotta sorta smile a little bit, right?” Trump said.

Evidently sexual harassment is a hilarious and memeable subject...when it doesn’t involve him.



During the gaggle, Trump was also asked if he saw Biden as a “threat.” Trump responded that he didn’t, and that Biden is “only a threat to himself.”

“He’s been there a long time, his record is not good, he’d have to run on the Obama failed record,” Trump said. “Look, I’d be happy with any of ‘em, to be honest.”

Biden, who is widely expected to announce he is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has issued multiple responses to allegations that he’s made women uncomfortable over the course of his decades in politics. On Thursday, he vowed to “be much more mindful” of personal space, and insisted that he’s used his “whole life to empower women.”

In addition to facing a plethora of allegations of sexual harassment and assault of his own, Trump has openly mocked alleged sexual assault survivors, and enthusiastically endorsed Roy Moore, a discredited state supreme court judge who was accused of preying on women as young as 14-years-old.