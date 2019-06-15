Screenshot: Caliberhitter (YouTube)

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is back in the news after he alleged on Friday that someone sent him malware that embedded child pornography on his InfoWars servers. He’s offering $1 million for the arrest and conviction of whoever did it, if true.

On Jones’ Friday show, his lawyer, Norm Pattis, said that a private company screening InfoWars’ metadata on behalf of plaintiffs in a Sandy Hook lawsuit discovered at least one email with embedded child pornography. The company turned over the metadata to the FBI, which conducted an investigation for several weeks.



According to Pattis, the FBI found 12 emails that contained PDFs or images embedded in emails with child porn. Pattis said some of the emails were directed to Jones and “were very hostile.” He said that none of the attachments were opened or downloaded, and the FBI is treating Jones as a victim.



Asked by the Daily Beast to comment on Jones’ allegations, the FBI said it does not confirm or deny investigations.



Following Pattis’ comments, Jones launched into a profanity-laced tirade in which he first offered a $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the alleged perpetrator, which he then upped to $1 million.



“I don’t have a lot of money, but I’ll sell my house,” he said, before yelling: “I like women with big, giant tits and big asses. I don’t like kids like you goddamn rapists…In fact, you fucks are going to get it, you fucking child molesters. I’ll fucking get you in the end, you fucks!”



“The point is that somebody directed child pornography into your email accounts hoping that you would open it, so that when you opened it, there would be direct evidence that you had viewed, knowingly, and possessed child porn,” Pattis interjected.



Jones blamed a “nice group of Democrats” for the alleged attacks. Specifically, he singled out Chris Mattei, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut who now represents the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which killed 20 children and six adults. These families filed a defamation lawsuit against Jones for peddling conspiracy theories about the mass killing and for repeatedly calling it a hoax.



Last January, Judge Barbara Bellis, of the Connecticut Superior Court, ruled that Jones had to surrender his emails, along with several other documents and text messages, that involved InfoWars’ marketing strategies, references to Sandy Hook, and mentions of crisis actors, The New York Times and other news outlets reported at the time. The lawsuit alleges that Jones’ business profited from spreading lies about the mass killing.



Jones also faces additional lawsuits by victims’ family members in Texas.



At one point on Friday’s show, Jones pounded his fist on a photo printout of Mattei. “You think you’ll put on me…,” he began, before trailing off. “I’m not into kids like your Democratic Party, you cocksuckers,” he added.