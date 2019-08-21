Screenshot: Good Morning America

Oh goody! Another opportunity for the United States to humanize a bumbling Trump administration asshole—this time former Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars.

Ha ha ha, I am really laffin’ at this joke about one of Spicer’s most memorable gaffes of lying to the press. I’m so excited to hear more jokes about his disservice to the American people during this season of DWTS!

Yes, putting a former public figure like Spicer on a dancing competition show among the likes of Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown and The Office’s Kate Flannery is normal and good and I can’t wait to learn just how lovable and goofy Spicer is, just like we saw with Rick Perry.

You love to see it, except for in this instance, when you extremely do not!!!

