Astonishingly, the military was apparently worried about its ammunition stocks in early 2017, with U.S. News and World Report writing that the Air Force was moving its stockpile of bombs around in order to keep bombing ISIS. But a spokesperson told the site that the problem was under control, and there had been no letup in the ISIS campaign.

So...what’s going on here? If there was not enough of a shortage to affect a strike, then Mattis was just totally lying to Trump about the literal United States military being too low on ammo, which is hilarious. If there was enough of a shortage to affect a strike...maybe that’s a sign we’re bombing too much? Or, of course, Trump is lying or stupid about the whole thing, which is very plausible. Either way: “low on ammunition.” What?

Update, 5:20 p.m. ET: The body and headline of this post have been updated to reflect that there were, in fact, reported shortages in ammunition in early 2017.