Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, after previously saying he would decline the paltry $20 million pulled together by the G-7 nations to help firefighting efforts in the Amazon rainforest, has changed his mind. Instead, Bolsonaro says he’ll accept the donation if French President Emmanuel Macron apologizes for, uhh, getting offended at a Facebook post about his own wife.



Bolsonaro, who had previously said that the donation was an instance of the G-7 leaders treating his country “like a colony,” apparently isn’t as upset about that than he is over comments Macron made in response to the Facebook post in question, NBC News reported.

Previously, a Facebook user posted a meme on Bolsonaro’s Facebook page comparing the looks of Brigitte Macron and Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, CNN reported. The caption read, “Entende agora pq Macron persegue Bolsonaro?” implying Macron was jealous of Bolsonaro for his wife.

“Don’t humiliate the guy ... haha,” Bolsonaro’s Facebook account replied to the poster of the meme.

In response, Macron called Bolsonaro “extremely disrespectful” toward Brigitte. Macron’s comments via CNN, emphasis mine:

“What can I tell you? It’s sad. It’s sad for him and for Brazilians. I think that Brazilian women are probably ashamed to read that their president has done that,” Macron said. “I think that Brazilians, a great people, are a bit ashamed of this behavior,” Macron added. “As I have a lot of friendship and respect for the Brazilian people, I hope that they will quickly have a president who is up to the job.”

Now, Bolsonaro is pissed for essentially being told to fuck off after calling another man’s wife ugly. Bolsonaro also said that Macron called him a liar, and that Macron questioned Brazil’s “sovereignty amid tensions over fires sweeping the Amazon region,” according to the Associated Press.



He said that once Macron retracts his comments, “then we can speak.”

President Donald Trump showed support to Bolsonaro on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that he knows Brazil’s president will do great and that he has the full support of the U.S. Which, of course would be something Trump would say to someone who is often referred to as the Donald Trump of Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Amazon is still burning.

And they say women are too weak to lead entire nations!!!