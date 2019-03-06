Photo: Rich Polk/Getty

In December, a jury convicted neo-Nazi James Fields of murdering activist Heather Heyer and injuring 40 others by driving into a crowd of people at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. But that conviction apparently isn’t enough to convince conservative troll Ann Coulter that Fields killed Heyer on purpose, according to a post from Right Wing Watch.



On the “Bretibart News Daily” show on Siris XM Patriot today, Coulter spoke to host Alex Marlow about the assault of a conservative UC Berkeley student in February. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced yesterday that the suspect, Zachary Greenberg, would be charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor for punching conservative activist Hayden William.

On the show, Coulter compared the assault on William to Heyer’s murder, while defending Fields’ motives.

“After Charlottesville, that nut who had driven down from Ohio—and I still think he was just panicked and hit the gas pedal by accident. I don’t care what form of justice was rushed through,” Coulter told Marlow. “In any event, we instantly knew everything about him. We were getting statements from his seventh-grade teachers, what posters he had in his room as a small child. Here, we have a video of a thug sort of faking out a young conservative and cold-cocking him. The Berkeley Police had apparently dropped the investigation.”

Of course, the police didn’t end up dropping the investigation—Greenberg has now been charged and will most likely go to prison.

This isn’t the first time Coulter has suggested that the murder charges against Fields are inaccurate. In an August 2018 blog post, she speculated that Fields must have feared for his life amid a crowed of angry protestors.

“Fields hit the gas pedal during an officially declared ‘State of Emergency,’ with armed Antifa protesters swarming the streets. Footage online shows his car being surrounded and smashed with baseball bats seconds after the crash,” she wrote. “Unless his defense lawyer is planning on intentionally throwing the case for the greater good, Fields seems to have a pretty decent argument that he was in fear for his life.”



Fields has now been convicted of first-degree murder. The jury suggested a sentence of life in prison plus 419 years.

