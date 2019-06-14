Another insane entry today in the Guardian’s always insane, forever iconic “Experience” series: chilKatherine KruegerToday 3:42pmFiled to: The GuardianFiled to: The GuardianThe Guardianmetapost141EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAnother insane entry today in the Guardian’s always insane, forever iconic “Experience” series: child manslaughter. TGIF!!!Share This StoryAbout the authorKatherine KruegerKatherine KruegerManaging Editor, SplinterTwitterPosts