Screenshot: Twitter/Jonathan Katz

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is visiting several Customs and Border Patrol facilities today as part of a congressional delegation. After the first visit, she claimed that even with members of Congress present—when officers were “on their GOOD behavior”—women were being held in cells with no running water and told to drink from toilets.



Here she is speaking to reporters outside of a facility in El Paso. Jonathan Katz is with the press gaggle following the delegation:

Then, after leaving a detention facility in Hondo Pass, TX, AOC spoke to reporters about the allegedly downright despicable conditions inside. (Splinter reached out to CBP for comment on the specific allegations Ocasio-Cortez made and will update this post if and when we hear back.)

Earlier today, ProPublica published an investigation about several current and former Border Patrol officers sharing violently racist and sexist posts in a secret Facebook group, with multiple posts directly mentioning AOC.