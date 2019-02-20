Photo: Getty

It was bound to happen. Eventually, we knew she would disappoint us. According to the garbage rag the Daily Mail, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has moved to Navy Yard, one of the lamest neighborhoods in DC. You hate to see it.



This being the Mail, the paper’s post last night focused on the HYPOCRISY of her living in an APARTMENT near a WHOLE FOODS despite wanting people not to die from lack of healthcare—a stupid argument that I have no time for—but I must stress that Navy Yard does suck. It sucks hard. It is soulless trash, full of bougie restaurants that are the same as all the other bougie restaurants that offer small plates with one too many ingredients—stop ruining things by putting burnt celeriac or anchovy on everything, I beg you—and yoga studios. It does not have a lot of character. She could do better!



It’s also a neighborhood favored by young Trump employees, as Politico reported last summer:

Faced with open antagonism, Trump’s millennials over the past year and a half have quietly settled on the margins: a stretch of Washington that spans from the Wharf—a shiny new development three blocks south of the National Mall—southeast along the Waterfront and into Navy Yard, on the banks of the Anacostia River. It’s a string of neighborhoods that peer out over the water, separated from most of the city by an interstate, and facing away from official Washington. It’s a bubble within the Washington bubble: Here, young Trump staffers mix largely with each other and enjoy the view from their rooftop pools, where they can feel far away from the District’s locals and the rest of its political class.

It doesn’t say anything about her politics that she lived there—it’s a convenient neighborhood for getting to the Hill and prices aren’t as insane there. It’s just the first thing I’ve learned about her that makes me question her personal taste.