Donald Trump has made no secret of his deep and abiding bro-love for murderous North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. And since it’s human nature to want your best friends to befriend your romantic partner/prisoner, it makes sense that Trump would want Melania to buddy up with Kim. Alas, she has not, not that that’s stopped Trump from trying to will his desire into existence by lying about it.

Indeed, the Washington Post reports that at a Group of Seven summit press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Trump claimed that Melania knew Kim. “I also say that, by the way, with respect to North Korea, Kim Jong Un—who I’ve gotten to know extremely well; the first lady had gotten to know Kim Jong Un, and I think she’d agree with me—he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” Trump said.

Unfortunately, the first lady has not gotten to know Kim Jong Un, nor has she ever met him, though I’m sure she’s heard enough about him from her husband to have him fully realized. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement on Monday confirming that Melania and Kim aren’t good pals, after all.

President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim—and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.

Perhaps Melania can remedy this lack of best Kimfriendship by inviting him to this year’s White House holiday ritual blood sacrifice? I bet he’d like that.