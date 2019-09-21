With Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani essentially admitting they tried to enlist the help of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in smearing former Vice President Joe Biden and his son ahead of the 2020 presidential election, impeachment calls by Trump’s critics are stronger than ever.
But even that doesn’t appear to be enough evidence for House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call for Trump’s impeachment. Which begs the question:
Is any of Trump’s behavior dangerous or criminal enough for Pelosi to start impeachment
proceedings against the president?
In an interview with NPR, Pelosi said she
hadn’t changed her mind on impeachment. Instead, she called for the passage
of a law that would allow future presidents to be indicted if they commit a
crime. Of course, Trump and his Republican allies in the Senate would never
allow that to happen. And if such a law were eventually passed, it would be too
late to stop Trump.
“I do think that we will have to pass some laws that will
have clarity for future presidents. [A] president should be indicted, if he’s
committed a wrongdoing — any president. There is nothing anyplace that says the
president should not be indicted,” Pelosi told NPR.
Curiously, in criticizing Trump’s behavior while in office,
Pelosi seemed to make an argument in
favor of impeaching Trump.
Per NPR:
“The Founders could never suspect that a president would be so abusive of the Constitution of the United States, that the separation of powers would be irrelevant to him and that he would continue, any president would continue, to withhold facts from the Congress, which are part of the constitutional right of inquiry,” Pelosi said.
Advertisement
She also acknowledged that she believes the administration
is “breaking the law” by refusing to submit a credible
whistleblower complaint to Congress, as required by law.
Pelosi said there would be “serious repercussions” for Trump
and his administration if reports that he did try to pressure Ukrainian
officials to meddle in U.S. elections are true.
Advertisement
Nevertheless, according to NPR, Pelosi still believes that
impeachment hearings would “alienate” swing voters and harm Democrats in 2020. I
don’t know how many ways there are to articulate a counterargument to this
point, but we’ve pretty
much covered them all here at Splinter.
If impeachment is off the table,
what other “serious repercussions” are there?
Among those calling for Trump’s impeachment in light of the
Ukraine scandal are several Democratic presidential candidates.
Advertisement
In a thread on Twitter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Congress
had a duty to impeach Trump following the Mueller report on Russia’s attacks on
U.S. elections, and the president’s alleged obstruction of that investigation. “By
failing to act,” Warren wrote, “Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt
to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your
constitutional duty and impeach the president.”
Advertisement
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro called Trump a “criminal” and
said he “must be impeached immediately.”
Advertisement
Sen. Cory Booker and Beto
O’Rourke issued similar statements.
Advertisement
Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris
criticized Trump for failing to understand “what it means to be President of
the United States.” She vowed to support the whistleblower who brought the allegations
forward in a complaint to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.
Advertisement
“We have your back,” Harris said of the whistleblower, whose
identity is unknown but who is believed to be a member of the intelligence
community. She also urged Trump to “leave Joe Biden alone.”
Advertisement
While Harris may have promised to have the whistleblower’s back, given Pelosi’s continuous refusal to impeach Trump, the question shifts to whether or not Congress has our backs. So far, not so much. Maybe that will change. Or maybe it won’t.