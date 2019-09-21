Photo: Tom Brenner (Getty Images)

With Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani essentially admitting they tried to enlist the help of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in smearing former Vice President Joe Biden and his son ahead of the 2020 presidential election, impeachment calls by Trump’s critics are stronger than ever.

But even that doesn’t appear to be enough evidence for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call for Trump’s impeachment. Which begs the question: Is any of Trump’s behavior dangerous or criminal enough for Pelosi to start impeachment proceedings against the president?



Advertisement

In an interview with NPR, Pelosi said she hadn’t changed her mind on impeachment. Instead, she called for the passage of a law that would allow future presidents to be indicted if they commit a crime. Of course, Trump and his Republican allies in the Senate would never allow that to happen. And if such a law were eventually passed, it would be too late to stop Trump.



“I do think that we will have to pass some laws that will have clarity for future presidents. [A] president should be indicted, if he’s committed a wrongdoing — any president. There is nothing anyplace that says the president should not be indicted,” Pelosi told NPR.



Curiously, in criticizing Trump’s behavior while in office, Pelosi seemed to make an argument in favor of impeaching Trump.



Per NPR:



“The Founders could never suspect that a president would be so abusive of the Constitution of the United States, that the separation of powers would be irrelevant to him and that he would continue, any president would continue, to withhold facts from the Congress, which are part of the constitutional right of inquiry,” Pelosi said.

Advertisement

She also acknowledged that she believes the administration is “breaking the law” by refusing to submit a credible whistleblower complaint to Congress, as required by law.



Pelosi said there would be “serious repercussions” for Trump and his administration if reports that he did try to pressure Ukrainian officials to meddle in U.S. elections are true.



Advertisement

Nevertheless, according to NPR, Pelosi still believes that impeachment hearings would “alienate” swing voters and harm Democrats in 2020. I don’t know how many ways there are to articulate a counterargument to this point, but we’ve pretty much covered them all here at Splinter.



If impeachment is off the table, what other “serious repercussions” are there?



Among those calling for Trump’s impeachment in light of the Ukraine scandal are several Democratic presidential candidates.



Advertisement

In a thread on Twitter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Congress had a duty to impeach Trump following the Mueller report on Russia’s attacks on U.S. elections, and the president’s alleged obstruction of that investigation. “By failing to act,” Warren wrote, “Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president.”



Advertisement

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro called Trump a “criminal” and said he “must be impeached immediately.”



Advertisement

Sen. Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke issued similar statements.



Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris criticized Trump for failing to understand “what it means to be President of the United States.” She vowed to support the whistleblower who brought the allegations forward in a complaint to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.



Advertisement

“We have your back,” Harris said of the whistleblower, whose identity is unknown but who is believed to be a member of the intelligence community. She also urged Trump to “leave Joe Biden alone.”



Advertisement

While Harris may have promised to have the whistleblower’s back, given Pelosi’s continuous refusal to impeach Trump, the question shifts to whether or not Congress has our backs. So far, not so much. Maybe that will change. Or maybe it won’t.