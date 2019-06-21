Screenshot: Instagram

Amidst reports that White House reporters, clearly deep in the throes of a nasty case of Stockholm Syndromme, plan to throw a goodbye party for outgoing press secretary and habitual liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it’s nice to know there’s at least one member of the press corps who has the good sense self respect to kick Sanders in the ass on her way out of town.



In a short video posted to Instagram on Friday, longtime Sanders enemy April Ryan lamented the fact that, in the midst of rising tensions with Iran, Sanders was nowhere to be found. In fact, Ryan noted, it’s been more than 100 days since the White House Press Secretary had actually visited the White House briefing room to brief the White House press.



“Serious issues of life and death, serious issues of war, and this administration chooses not to brief the public? Shame,” Ryan said.



“Sarah Huckabee, have your party—I won’t be there,” she concluded. “Girl, bye.”