Nothing says conservative principles quite like a Republican governor ending his dumb protest of a major company because money.

After getting extremely mad last week over Nike pulling its Fourth of July Betsy Ross Air Max 1 sneakers—reportedly after Colin Kaepernick intervened—Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced he was directing his state’s commerce authority to pull all financial incentives from Nike opening a plant in Goodyear, AZ. Under the deal, Goodyear agreed to waive up to $1 million in permit fees and reimburse Nike for another $1 million for the jobs created, AZ Central reported.

Then days later, Ducey fucked up all his political grandstanding over a racist pair of sneakers by wearing Nikes on the Fourth of July. By Thursday, he’d had a change of heart, tweeting that the Nike deal was still on.

According to Nike’s announcement, production of Nike Air soles at the new plant is expected to start in early 2020.

Just a reminder, this guy said but 10 days ago that, “Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision,” and that “Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ducey, who’s likely searching for his next fake controversy to stir up, during this very trying time.