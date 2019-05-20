Photo: Steve Pope/Getty

President Trump has been considering the creation of a bullshit new position, “immigration czar,” to oversee the administration’s wide ranging abuses of migrants across government agencies. He may have found the perfect person for the job in Kris Kobach, the former secretary of state of Kansas, a Trump ally, notorious racist, and lover of voter suppression.



But Kobach won’t come cheap. According to the New York Times, he has submitted a list of 10 demands if he is to be hired for the position. These include 24-hour access to a government jet, guaranteed weekends off to spend with his family, and an office in the West Wing. He also wants Trump to guarantee that he will be nominated as Homeland Security Secretary by November 1st of this year.

But that’s not all!

From the Times:

Other conditions included having a staff of seven reporting to him, “walk in” privileges to the Oval Office, a security detail if deemed necessary and the title of assistant to the president

It’s clear why Kobach has appeal to the administration. He was a former advisor to sociopath Sheriff Joe Arpaio and helped write an Arizona law that required law enforcement to verify the citizenship of anyone who they had a “reasonable suspicion” was an undocumented immigrant.

Kobach previously worked with Trump leading a bullshit commission that looked into the voter fraud that allegedly occurred in the 2016 election. The commission was disbanded in 2018 without finding anything.



Richard Hasen, an expert on election law, told the Times that Kobach is “a leader nationally in making irresponsible claims that voter fraud is a major problem in this country.” Nice!



Trump and Kobach have already discussed Kobach’s possible nomination to lead DHS, but worried that he might have difficulty being confirmed. If he was to take the job of immigration czar, that wouldn’t be a problem.



In 2018, Kobach lost his bid to become the governor of Kansas to Democrat Laura Kelly, so it was probably just a matter of time before he popped up in the Trump administration. But it’s not a sure thing. Kobach is also allegedly considering running for Senate in Kansas in 2020, taking Pat Roberts seat. So we also have that to look forward to!