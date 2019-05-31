Screenshot: NBC

At least 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, VA, on Friday, law enforcement officials said.



Police said that at least six others have been injured, that the suspected shooter has died, and that the suspect was an employee of the city.

The shooting took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Virginia Beach police first tweeted that an incident had occurred late on Friday afternoon.

The gunman opened fire on multiple floors of the building, according to local reports.

The Virginia-Pilot spoke to people who worked at the Municipal Center:



Megan Blanton, 30, was in the building when a gunman began firing. She said her supervisor pulled her and others into an office and shoved a desk against the door while Blanton called 911. “It felt like forever,” Blanton said. Public Works spokesman Drew Lankford, who works in the Operations building, left the office on Friday afternoon to get a haircut. While he was gone, his daughter called and said there had been a shooter in his work building. His daughter, who works in the City Hall building, said security told everyone to get under their desks. He rushed back to the office and saw cops taking cover behind parked cars with their guns drawn.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dwyer called it “the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” adding, “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors and colleagues.”



This is a developing story and is being updated.