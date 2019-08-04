Photo: AP

At least nine people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting in Dayton, OH, early Sunday morning—the second mass shooting in America in less than 24 hours.

The Dayton Police Department said that the shooting had taken place in the city’s Oregon neighborhood at around 1 a.m. Speaking to reporters just after 7 a.m., Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that the suspect had been wearing body armor, and had been killed by police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The massacre comes less than a day after a gunman killed at least 20 people in El Paso, TX, and less than a week after a gunman killed three people in Gilroy, CA.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and is being updated.