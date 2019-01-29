At least we’ll have something to look forward to on February 5. Rafi SchwartzToday 3:01pmFiled to: stacey abramsFiled to: stacey abramsstacey abramsSOTUmetapostState of the unionDemocratic responseSOTU Responsewho is giving the democratic responsewhen is the state of the unionwhat time is the state of the union513EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAt least we’ll have something to look forward to on February 5. Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts