Earlier tonight, AT&T, which gave $2 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, admitted to paying Michael Cohen for “insights into understanding the new administration.”



Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, has said that these payments totaled $200,000 between October of last year and this January.

In the replies of that tweet by CNBC’s Christina Wilkie was this gem of an interaction between a user named star manson and AT&T’s Twitter account.

Someone should probably let the customer service bot or whoever runs the Twitter account know what ‘pay to play’ means. I have a feeling they’re going to get a lot of questions like this in the coming days: