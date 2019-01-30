Screenshot: Fox News (YouTube)

Eric Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Tuesday night, where he prominently displayed two things: A patchy beard, and an opinion. Both were bad.



Railing against the “anti-American” values of Democrats (healthcare, education, morals) the president’s vampiric adult child insisted that “we have one of the safest countries in the world” before paradoxically also insisting that he’d still really love his father to declare a national emergency in order to build a giant wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“I want him to declare emergency,” Eric stammered. “Do you want my opinion? I want, I want...”

Please papa, I should be ever-so-grateful for an abundance of steel slats!

“Declare the emergency, build the wall with United States military,” Trump added. “Because that’s what people in this country want.”

A Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday shows that 55% of the country opposes Trump’s border wall, while a Politico/Morning Consult poll published today finds support for declaring a national emergency at under 25%.

But let’s give Eric some credit for attempting an opinion in the first place. It’s a new experience for him, and folks, he’s trying.