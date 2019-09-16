Image: via Getty

Politicians have been calling for an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh since the New York Times reported on new sexual assault allegations against him. On Tuesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley will take it a step further: she plans to introduce a resolution officially calling for that inquiry.

According to Boston NPR station WBUR, Pressley plans to file a three-page resolution that would authorize an impeachment inquiry, as well as call for the assembling of a committee or task force to issue subpoenas and amass related documents. The resolution would also authorize funding for the investigation.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. It is our responsibility to collectively affirm the dignity and humanity of survivors,” Pressley said in a statement, according to WBUR.

Though the assault allegations prompted 2020 hopefuls like Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says that the Committee was too busy investigating Donald Trump to turn their attention to Kavanaugh. “We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now and that’s going to take up our limited resources and time for a while,” Nadler told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer on Monday.

Meanwhile, the stalwart Kavanaugh Defenders logged on:

As did the President, using some...very specific...language:

Right-wing elected officials (and Ben Shapiro) are particularly incensed over the Times’s editor’s note clarifying that Deborah Ramirez, the former Kavanaugh Yale classmate who was allegedly assaulted by the Supreme Court Justice at a college party, did not recall the incident. That does not mean that it did not happen, of course, hence the calls for an investigation. Not that we’ll get one.