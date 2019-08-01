Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Corey Lewandowski, OG Trump ghoul and emotionally bankrupt piece of shit, is apparently considering jumping back in the game, with reports that he may run to unseat New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in the upcoming 2020 election.

Lewandowski, who served as Donald Trump’s first campaign manager until he was summarily fired and replaced by convicted felon Paul Manafort, told Fox News on Thursday that “I’m looking at [running] very hard,” following rumors that members of the Republican National Committee have discussed recruiting him for a Senate bit.



“The president needs a strong supporter of his on the ticket in New Hampshire,” Lewandowski added to Fox. “I have been a strong supporter of his.”

Lewandowski is perhaps best remembered for lying about violently grabbing Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields during the 2016 campaign, despite video evidence of the incident.



With Trump in office, Lewandowski found plenty of ways to stay in the spotlight, including reportedly getting into a physical altercation with then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and popping up on CNN to mock a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother as part of Trump’s anti-immigration efforts.

If he chooses to challenge Shaheen in 2020, Lewandowski can draw on his one and only other time running for office: a 1994 bid for Massachusetts state representative. He lost.

