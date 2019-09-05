Photo: Ramon Espinosa (AP)

At least 20 people have been killed due to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, according to officials, and that number is expected to climb. The storm hit the islands as a Category 5 hurricane and remained there for a day and a half. People are only beginning to uncover the full extent of the hurricane’s destruction.

As the storm approached Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday night, it was a Category 3 hurricane. At least 70,000 people need immediate help, including food, water, and shelter, according to the United Nations. Many homes, buildings, and even neighborhoods have been destroyed.

“All the main buildings, gone. It’s gone. Everything is gone,” Robert Cornea told CBS News.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this in our lifetime,” Freeport resident Harold Williams told CNN. “Total destruction.” He and his son went out to rescue stranded relatives on a Jet Ski.

Storm survivor Michael Hynes told CNN, “Nothing compares to what we went through the past two days. Almost 48 hours now with nonstop carnage.”

The international airport on the island of Grand Bahama was completely ripped apart. A hospital is reportedly unreachable.

“There are no words to convey the grief we feel for our fellow Bahamians in the Abacos and Grand Bahama,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation.



Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a press conference that help was coming. “There are many in Grand Bahama who are suffering. We know there are many Bahamians that are in need of help. I want to assure you that more help is on the way,” he said.

Minnis also said that Dorian would leave “generational devastation.”