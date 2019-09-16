Good faith opinion-haver Ben Shapiro surely believes people who say they’ve been assaulted (read: no, he does not). But his bizarre new hangup on this latest development in the assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is that none of the people who have come forward have spent time describing what Kavanaugh’s genitals look like.

In a Daily Wire video shared on Twitter today by Media Matters’ Jason Campbell, Shapiro argued that because none of Kavanaugh’s accusers have described how Kavanaugh’s genitalia looks, their accusations of assault may not be legitimate.



“We’ve had a bevy of public figures in recent years, who have had their genitalia described on national television by people who alleged sexual assault. Right, Stormy Daniels famously described President Trump’s genitalia, Bill Clinton’s genitalia, details of such were talked about,” Shapiro said. “Nobody has yet described Kavanaugh’s genitalia—now that’s not dispositive, maybe they were generic, who knows.”



Yes, because believing survivors solely rests on their ability to describe the genitals of the person who allegedly committed the assault.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that in addition to Deborah Ramirez—who alleged that Kavanaugh pulled his pants down during a Yale dormitory party and forced his penis at her—another Yale student witnessed Kavanaugh “with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The paper has since added an editors’ note saying the original article omitted that the female student “declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident.”

In his complaints about the new allegation against Kavanaugh, Shapiro also asked a female colleague in the studio if she would remember something like that happening to her, insisting that if a victim doesn’t remember their assault, it couldn’t have possibly happened, all of which we know to be far more complicated than that.

But sure, as Shapiro insists, if Ramirez is telling the truth, she’d definitely be able to describe Kavanaugh’s penis, something no normal person is demanding she do. Completely sound logic from a very smart man.