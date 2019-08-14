Right-wing troll Ben Shapiro has some helpful advice for anyone who’s working two jobs and still struggling to make ends meet. Well, it’s less advice, and more a deeply immoral critique: How dumb are you for taking a low-paying job that requires you to get a second job in the first place!!

“If you had to work more than one job to have a roof over your head or food on the table, you probably shouldn’t have taken the job that’s not paying you enough. That’d be a you problem,” Shapiro said on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast.



Shapiro went to cite a recent U.S. Census Bureau figure that 8.3 percent of workers had more than one job in 2013, insisting that that’s not many people at all. The report itself is titled “About 13M U.S. Workers Have More Than One Job,” but Shapiro did a great job of skirting that figure in his own monologue.

Shapiro, whose career as a celebrated young conservative thinker was founded on rich conservatives heaping money on him, was some real gall to lecture poor Americans about how they should just, like, not be poor anymore. But from him, who would expect anything else?