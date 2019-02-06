Benny Johnson, who was definitely NOT fired for once from his most recent job in conservative media, is onto his next make-work venture: convincing insanely rich Republican crypt keepers that every SOCIALISM SUCKS meme costs $40 million to make. Hats off to you, Benny boy!
