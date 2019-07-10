Photo: Jacquelyn Martin (AP)

Who says Bernie Sanders—or someone who works on his campaign, at least—doesn’t have a sense of humor?

Earlier today, the Hollywood Reporter published an interview with billionaire Democratic megadonor Haim Saban, in which Saban (who is the chairman of Univision, Splinter’s former owner), was asked about his opinion of the Democratic presidential field. He used this opportunity to slam the sword-owning socialist senator and presidential candidate:

“We love all 23 candidates,” Haim says, then pauses. “No, minus one. I profoundly dislike Bernie Sanders, and you can write it. I don’t give a hoot. He’s a communist under the cover of being a socialist. He thinks that every billionaire is a crook. He calls us ‘the billionaire class.’ And he attacks us indiscriminately. ‘It’s the billionaire class, the bad guys.’ This is how communists think. So, 22 are great. One is a disaster zone.”

Hard to spot the lie in “every billionaire is a crook,” but thanks anyway, Haim.

Anyway, Sanders used this opportunity to really lean into his Franklin Delano Roosevelt comparisons and “welcome their hatred,” with an entire page on his website dedicated to “anti-endorsements” like the one from Saban:

“We can propose all the ideas and plans we want, but nothing will fundamentally change until we have the guts to take on the most powerful corporate interests in America,” the page says. “That is why I am proud to announce the modern-day oligarchs who oppose our movement.”

Joining Saban on the page are some of our favorites, like Home Depot CEO and Capitalism Defender Kenneth Langone, former CKE Restaurants CEO and Trump Labor secretary nominee/alleged domestic abuser Andy Puzder, and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon:

Also included in the list is the president of the centrist think tank Third Way, the official clearinghouse of the Democratic Party’s right wing:

Bernie’s got some good owns—not unlike how the public should own the means of production! Thanks.