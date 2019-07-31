Photo: Paul Sancya (AP)

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign raised more than $1.1 million from 70,000 individual donations since Tuesday, the Vermont Senator announced on Wednesday, suggesting that he is slightly more popular than Tuesday’s CNN Democratic debate moderators Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and Dana Bash would have you believe. The hosts focused on scrutinizing progressive ideas Sanders has popularized like Medicare for All and aggressive government action on climate change.

Among Sanders’ donors, their top employers included Starbucks, USPS, Amazon and Walmart. The Los Angeles Unified School District was in the top 10 of donors’ employers.



Sanders has spoken out for these workers’ rights multiple times. In June, he confronted former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on health care, demanded Walmart’s corporate leaders raise workers’ minimum wage, and proposed a plan to give USPS workers more job security. In September 2018, Sanders introduced the BEZOS Act, which shamed Amazon and Walmart for paying its workers starvation wages.

Advertisement

In January, when teachers in Los Angeles went on strike over dismal school conditions, Sanders voiced his solidarity. In May, Sanders announced his plan to fix public schools by addressing “racial and economic segregation that is plaguing elementary and secondary schools.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanders has received more than 2 million individual contributions since his campaign launched.

Advertisement

Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager, said: “Bernie Sanders commanded the debate, his vision and ideas dominated the stage, and he left absolutely no doubt that he is the best candidate ready to take this fight to Donald Trump and finally bring the change we need to America.”

