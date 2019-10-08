Photo: Nati Harnik (AP Photo)

Presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders that he would change his campaign strategy to prioritize his health. Last week, Sanders suffered a heart attack in Las Vegas, NV. On Saturday, he returned home to Burlington, VT.

“We were doing, you know, in some cases five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people,” Sanders said. “I don’t think I’m going to do that. But I certainly intend to be actively campaigning.”

Advertisement

“I think we’re going to change the nature of the campaign a bit,” he said. “Make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.”

The New York Times mentioned twice in their post that Sanders was definitely not going to drop out. In my own Professional Reporter Opinion, nothing I heard last week made me think he was going to drop out. I’m glad that Sanders is prioritizing his health. It’s something that his supporters, who support his plan to overhaul the healthcare industry through Medicare for All, understand. People gave campaign donations that could have easily gone toward groceries. They’re counting on him to be healthy for at least 1-5 years.

Sanders added: “Everything that happens everyday weighs on how people feel about you. And my own view is that—and I think it’s the voters’ view—you look at the totality of who a candidate is. You look at what that candidate stands for, the integrity of that candidate, the history of that candidate. I have been fighting for working families for my entire adult life.”

Advertisement

He said that he is ready to continue the political goals of his campaign.

“And I want to say something,” Sanders said, “I said it yesterday to my campaign staff, is that the more I am involved in this campaign, the more I think about the issues that are out there, I am just overwhelmed, not only by the greed of the corporate elite but by the corruption that is out there.”



Advertisement

“If I’ve ever believed that we need a political revolution, I believe it more today. So I am extremely motivated in this fight to deal with all the issues we have been fighting for and more,” he said.