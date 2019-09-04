Sen. Bernie Sanders is too old to run for president, you say? Well get a load of his potential new running mate—a baby that Sanders kindly asked to “keep that down a little bit” when they were shrieking.

Speaking at a breakfast event in Epsom, NH, on Tuesday, video shows Sanders reiterating an attendee’s comment about having to cut his pills in half when he was briefly interrupted by the squeals of a child off camera.

“If we could keep that down a little bit,” Sanders asked in the direction of the noise.



Advertisement

Because that video is only 25 seconds long, there’s no way to tell how long the baby had been making noise before Sanders asked to please pipe down. But the video was posted by the research director for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign (conservative meme maker Benny Johnson shared it too) so it’s clearly intended to show Sanders hates children, or something like that.

To be clear here, I am not a parent, and so am unfamiliar with the woes of parents who get impolite stares when their child makes a scene in public. However, I do know what it’s like to have a serious moment interrupted by a screaming baby. Do I think Sanders could have more empathy for parents with talkative children? Sure. Do I think parents with children who are having A Moment should take a break with them as necessary? Also yes.

Advertisement

ANYWAY, babies are babies, and anyone who insists that they have never wanted to ask the parent of a loud child to please step outside is a liar. That’s it, that’s all!